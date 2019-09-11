



Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi knows what Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, will be doing after he leaves prison this week.

The Strong Is the New Sexy author, 31, joked that her Jersey Shore: Family Vacation costar, 37, and his wife, 34, are “ready for baby makin” after he’s released from prison on Thursday, September 12.

“Dayummmm somebody’s ready for baby makin 🔥🔥🔥,” Snooki commented on an Instagram video of Lauren showing off her curves on Friday, September 6.

In response to the reality star’s joke, many fans commented about how they couldn’t wait for a “Baby Sitches”

“Yess I’m ready for some sitch babies,” one user wrote.

Another added, “Baby Sitches need to happen!! 👏👏”

The Situation, who married Lauren (née Pesce) in November 2018, was sentenced to eight months in prison in October 2018 after he pled guilty in New Jersey federal court to falsifying business and personal tax returns. He started his sentence at the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in upstate New York in January. In addition to his time in jail, the MTV personality was also sentenced to two years of supervised release and ordered to complete 500 hours of community service. His brother, Marc Sorrentino, was also given a 24-month prison sentence for tax offenses.

“Mike accepts the court’s decision and looks forward to marrying his college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce, and moving forward together after serving his sentence,” The Situation’s rep told Us Weekly exclusively in October 2018. “He anticipates to come back stronger as an individual and couple in the same healthy mindset that he has had for the last three years. He and Lauren are both so thankful for everyone’s support and prayers!”

In an interview with Us in July, The Situation’s Jersey Shore costar Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio joked that the season 11 Dancing With the Stars contestant and his wife are trying to have a baby in prison.

“I’m going to say this because I think they’re already trying,” he said. “He’s like, ‘Lauren, catch.’ … They smuggled out his sperm and gave it to Lauren.”

The season 10 Celebrity Big Brother contestant and realtor, who met in college in 2004, dated from 2005 to 2009. They reconnected after the end of Jersey Shore in 2012 and got engaged in April 2018.

“We had gone our separate ways, but we parted on good terms and always kept in touch,” Lauren told Us exclusively in 2015. “I went into the work world and he went into fitness modeling and then Jersey Shore. I was nothing but happy for him. We were on our own different paths in life. Timing is everything — we circled back to each other about two years ago and we kind of picked back up where we left off.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!