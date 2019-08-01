Exclusive

‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Jokes Lauren and Mike Sorrentino Are ‘Already Trying’ to Have a Baby While He’s in Jail

A baby Situation will be here soon … if the Jersey Shore cast has any say! During a game of “Most Likely to” with the cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the cast revealed that they all guess Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino will be most likely to welcome a baby next.

“I’m going to say this because I think they’re already trying,” Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio said when the cast stopped by Us Weekly’s video suite last month. “He’s like, ‘Lauren, catch.’ … They smuggled out his sperm and gave it to Lauren.”

Mike, 37, is currently serving an eight-month sentence for tax evasion at the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution. However, his wife hasn’t worried about their relationship faltering while he’s away.

Lauren Pesce and Michael Sorrentino Red Carpet VMA
Lauren Pesce and Michael ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino attend the MTV Video Music Awards on August 20, 2018 in New York City. Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“Mike and I are stronger than ever,” the 34-year-old told Us in April. “We talk every day and we see each other at least once a week.”

Days after the duo tied the knot in November 2018, he revealed to Us that they planned to “start a family” as soon as possible. He is set to be released on September 13, 2019.

Cast of Jersey Shore US Weekly In Studio Shoot
The cast of “Jersey Shore” are photographed in the AMI studio, July 10, 2019 in New York. Jeff Christensen

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

