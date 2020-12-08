Another Situation! Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, are expecting a baby boy. The reality stars announced the news via Instagram photos on Tuesday, December 8.

“Gym Tan We’re having a Baby Boy,” Mike, 38, captioned the gallery, which featured multiple photos of the happy couple standing in front of a Christmas tree decorated with blue lights.

The couple announced their pregnancy last month, sharing a series of photos on the social media platform. While one pic had “Baby Sorrentino May 2021” written on their kitchen table, another showed an ultrasound photo.

“Our biggest blessing is on its way,” Lauren, 35, captioned the pics.

The reality stars married in November 2018, shortly before Mike entered prison for tax evasion. After serving eight months, he was released in September 2019 — and the night he got home, they conceived. That November, Lauren revealed they had suffered a “heart-wrenching” miscarriage.

“When I found out we were pregnant, I felt like this is why we went through all these challenges for years and that this was our time and it was our blessing. … It was hard. It was really difficult,” she said during an ABC interview. “I didn’t want to hold this in. I wanted to share it for other people going through it and just be honest so I can kind of heal through the process.”

Later that month, she told Entertainment Tonight that they were “doing OK” after the heartbreak.

“[Mike] leads our family by example, with going through our past tragedies and trying to pick ourselves up and dust ourselves off,” she said at the time. “I looked at him lost when this happened, like, ‘I don’t know what to do, I don’t know how to recover from this.’ And he just kept doing the next right thing. You get ready for the day. You’re just one day at a time, and we’re almost a month later, and I’m doing a lot better.”

One month later, the Dancing With the Stars alum shared exclusively with Us Weekly that the high school sweethearts were “definitely trying” to conceive again.

Scroll through the gallery below for their sweet gender reveal pics.