Oops! Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s 6-year-old daughter, Meilani, had the best reaction to finding out about her mom’s reality TV career.

While the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 35, initially got away with telling the little one that she was famous because of the “fun recipes and games” in their YouTube videos, that explanation no longer cuts it.

“She’s like, ‘Mommy, they said you’re on Jersey Shore and Aunt Nicole [“Snooki” Polizzi] got arrested and you peed behind a bar!’” the New York native exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, April 22, while promoting her Heavenly Flower mommy-and-me store. “I was like, ‘Oh, my God!’”

Meilani and her younger brother, Grayson, 4, who Farley shares with Roger Mathews, “don’t watch” the MTV show, the Rules According to JWoww author added. “If it’s 8 on a Thursday, I’m like, ‘OK, guys, go to bed. Mommy’s show’s on,'” she explained. “I try to avoid it but with the Internet and kids just being kids, they all know.”

In the future, Farley predicts Meilani and Polizzi’s 6-year-old daughter, Giovanna, will have a show of their own. “We would love that,” the Marriage Boot Camp alum told Us. “They FaceTime each other almost every day.”

The little ones are even on separate cheerleading teams and have a “little rivalry that’s so funny to see” and “love the cameras.” The MTV personality said, “Obviously, as a parent you want your kids to be better than you and different than you and prosper and everything, but Meilani and Sissy … love being on TV. They love being around the cameras, so I have a feeling they’re going to end up in the entertainment industry somehow in some way.”

For now, the Snooki & JWoww alum is focused on her Heavenly Flower retail store, named after her eldest child. (Meilani in Hawaiian means “heavenly.”) The store will open in May at the American Dream mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The mommy-and-me shop was her daughter’s idea, she told Us on Thursday. “I’ve always talked about how I would love to one day open a store with her, and she looked at me and goes, ‘Well, why don’t we have our own clothes that mommy and me can match?’” Farley recalled. “I was like, ‘I’m sorry, what?’ She goes, ‘Let’s match! Mommy and me, and if [Greyson] is good, we’ll do his too.’”

With reporting by Diana Cooper