



“Where are the boys?” a reporter asked Lauren, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Nicole Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick on the red carpet at the Prudential Center in Newark.

While Lauren was quick to widen her eyes and tilt her head to the side, she laughed after Pivarnick’s fiancé, Chris Larangeira, joked, “Right here!” (Farley’s new man, Zack Clayton Carpinello and Cortese’s husband, Christopher Buckner, were also in attendance.)

Polizzi then stepped in to explain why costars Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino weren’t posing for photos with the group.

“Pauly’s DJing, Vinny’s stripping,” the Snooki & JWoww alum said, referring to Guadagnino’s Chippendales residency. “And Ronnie should be here any minute. Ron’s running late.”

While Ortiz-Magro did indeed show up on Monday night, he appeared to keep a distance from his costars after sharing a cryptic message about feeling “disrespected” via his Instagram Story.

Lauren, meanwhile, poked fun at the awkward interview on her own account.

“My face when she asks where the husband is…” she captioned a screenshot via Instagram Story. “Tap image to watch 😅”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans may recall Mike reported to jail in January to serve his eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion. He is set to be released on September 13.

Back in April, Lauren told Us Weekly exclusively that the couple, who tied the knot in November 2018, are “stronger than ever.”

“We talk every day and we see each other at least once a week,” she told Us. “We are so lucky to have a strong support system and are both looking forward to having him home.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

