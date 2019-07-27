



Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino ’s wife, Lauren Sorrentino , revealed on Friday, July 26, that she had plastic surgery in order to look her best at their wedding last November.

“As some of you may know, I got my nose done before my wedding – it was exactly a year ago today so I felt now is the perfect time to share some info,” she captioned three photos and a video on Instagram.

“Growing up my nose was one of my biggest insecurities,” Lauren, 34, explained. “I just wasn’t happy with it, simple as that. Once Mike and I began the wedding planning process I thought of every single detail, especially how we both would look in our wedding photos that we’d share and cherish forever & the thought of the profile shots just didn’t sit well with what I was envisioning.”

She added that she’d wanted a nose job since she was 15 and ended up booking the surgery with Dr. John Tutela.

“My main concern was that I wanted to still look like myself, just a slightly improved version!” Lauren wrote of the photos that show her before and after as well as her bandaged face following her procedure.

“Mike and I stayed at The Plaza for a few days after my surgery, never thought I’d enjoy the recovery process so much,” she continued. “The purpose of this post is to be open and honest about facial plastic surgery while so many aren’t. We’ve come to a point where it seems acceptable to talk about boob jobs but when it comes to facial, it’s still taboo – even in 2019! I absolutely love my results and by sharing my experience & Dr. I’m hoping to help break the stigma and be a resource to those of you interested!”

Lauren and The Situation, 37, wed at the Legacy Castle in New Jersey on November 1, two months before he reported to prison to serve an eight-month sentence for tax evasion.

“Mike and I are stronger than ever,” Lauren told Us Weekly exclusively in April. “We talk every day and see each other a least once a week.”

The MTV star is expected to be released from the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution within weeks, according to Radar Online, and will be moved to a halfway house.

