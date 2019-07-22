Looking chic while she awaits The Sitch! Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wife, Lauren Sorrentino, posted a photo to Instagram on Sunday, July 21, and couldn’t help but crack a joke about the Jersey Shore star being behind bars.

“Waiting for my husband to get out like,” Lauren, 34, captioned the snap that showed her looking stunning in a fitted black dress with her blonde hair pulled up in a top knot. The New Jersey native paired her outfit with a printed brown and black wrap and oversize sunglasses.

Lauren (née Pesce) was dressed to the nines for a special occasion too. Despite Mike, 37, being in jail, his doting wife was on hand to celebrate the christening of his Jersey Shore costar Deena Nicole Cortese’s 6-month-old son, CJ.

“The cutest little family!” Lauren captioned an Instagram Story that showed Cortese, 32, standing next to her husband, Christopher Buckner, who was holding their little one. Other castmates in attendance for the celebration included Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Vinny Guadagnino.

Polizzi and Farley’s daughters, Giovanna, 4, and Meilani, 5, both joined in on the fun as well as Farley’s boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello, who could be seen holding her son, Greyson, 3, in one Instagram Story.

In less than two months, Mike, who is serving an eight-month sentence at the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in upstate New York for tax fraud, will be able to join his Jersey Shore family again. He is scheduled to be released from prison on September 13.

Mike and Lauren tied the knot in November 2018 and haven’t let the reality star’s prison sentence alter their relationship.

“Mike and I are stronger than ever,” Lauren told Us Weekly in April, three months after Mike reported to jail. “We talk every day and we see each other at least once a week.”

