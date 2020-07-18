Gym, tan and quarantine. Lauren Sorrentino (née Pesce) and husband Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino haven’t let the coronavirus pandemic keep them from seeing at least one of their Jersey Shore: Family Vacation costars.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, have kept in touch with many of their MTV castmates while quarantining, but it’s Jenni “JWoww” Farley that they’ve seen the most — from afar.

“Jenni is actually the closest one to us,” Lauren, 35, told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, July 16, while promoting her sunglass collection with Eleventh Hour. “We live in the same town and we’ve been able to connect with her a little bit more because we could do, like, a lot of social distancing with her.”

The trio have met on more than one occasion near where they live.

“She’ll meet us at a park and we’ll just walk outside,” Lauren explained.

The couple did, however, reunite with the majority of their squad in early July to celebrate Mike’s 38th birthday at The Butcher’s Block in New Jersey.

“Getting to see everyone at the dinner was great,” Lauren told Us. “We did our best to get everyone together.”

The New Jersey native said that the MTV costars were able to attend the birthday bash, but they maintained social distancing requirements.

“We’ve been all hunkered down since March. We’ve all been tested and whoever came, felt comfortable,” she explained, noting the dinner was outside. The guests included Vinny Guadagnino, Farley, 34, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Deena Nicole Cortese.

During the evening, Jersey Shore ladies made a speech in honor of Mike’s big day, in which they poked fun at the birthday boy and threw some shade at their roommate Angelina Pivarnick — who they famously roasted on her wedding day last year.

“They’re always a trip. They’re always fun. I know that,” Lauren told Us of Mike’s longtime pals.

Since the July 4 bash Mike has spoken with Pivarnick, 34, here and there, according to Lauren. “They’re always on good terms,” she explained. “Mike’s cool with everybody.”

In addition to catching up with their costars recently, Lauren teamed up with Eleventh Hour to create The Jet Set Collection by Eleventh Hour x Lauren Sorrentino, which launched on Wednesday, July 15.

“What was really amazing about this collection is [the founder Carli Mink] gave me, like, full creative collaboration control from design detail, every color way,” Lauren said of the collaboration. “And she let me take the risks because her brand in the beginning was a very classic and traditional color way. So we did a huge assortment of colors and it’s killing it. So we’re really excited right now.”

She told Us she was inspired by “jetsetter vacation lifestyle in the summertime” with her first collection. “It’s really to just inspire you to get outside and create your vacation at home for the new 2020,” she said, noting that the “Girls Trip” style is her “favorite” pair.

Check out Lauren’s new sunglass collection, which are all polarized and priced at $85, here.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi