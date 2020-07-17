Banding together. Lauren Sorrentino (née Pesce) and her husband, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino leaned on each other after she suffered a miscarriage.

“That definitely brought us closer together,” the New Jersey native, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, July 16, while promoting her sunglass collection with Eleventh Hour. “Mike and I are an open book and that was a big reason why I wanted to share it. … Once we shared that, it was like a weight off our back. Just to be able to help other people by sharing my story is always the best thing I can do.”

The LIM College graduate went on to explain that her pregnancy loss occurred shortly after her husband’s September 2019 prison release. “We were filming all of these things and everybody was commending him for how we made it through his prison time and that court case that drag[ged] on for years,” Lauren told Us. “We were going through my miscarriage and people were commending us on that. I was like, ‘You don’t even know, this was so much harder, so much harder.”

The couple announced in November 2019 that they had suffered a “heart-wrenching” loss seven weeks into the former stylist’s first pregnancy.

“The night we came home, we actually conceived,” Lauren said during a Strahan, Sara & Keke appearance at the time. “Then at about six and half, seven weeks, I miscarried. It was heart-wrenching. When I found out we were pregnant, I felt like this is why we went through all these challenges for years and that this was our time and it was our blessing. … It was hard. It was really difficult.”

The following month, Mike, 38, exclusively told Us that he and his wife were “trying” to conceive again.

The Dancing With the Stars alum went on to tell Us in January that his Jersey Shore “family” was there for him and Lauren during the tough time.

“We go out to dinner with them pretty much every other weekend, and we support each other with birthdays and things like that,” the New York native said at the time. “So when [the loss] happened, all of them checked up on me and Lauren. They were making sure that we did what we were supposed to do.”

Lauren chimed in, “They were just like an extra layer of family. They were really the only people besides immediate family that knew we were pregnant, so we were able to share that experience with them.”

She has been focusing on her Jet Set Collection by Eleventh Hour x Lauren Sorrentino, which launched on Wednesday, July 15. “[I had] full creative collaboration control from design detail, every color,” Lauren told Us. “The brand in the beginning was a very classic and traditional color [scheme], so we did a huge assortment of colors and it’s killing it.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi