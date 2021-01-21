Watch With Us! >Episode 135

How Alexandra Park Navigates Fame, Social Media and Her Relationship With James Lafferty

By

A strange world. In Everyone Is Doing Great, Alexandra Park portrays Andrea Davis, an actress who married her former costar, Jeremy Davis — played by her real-life fiancé James Lafferty.

However, Park, 31, doesn’t associate herself with the word fame.

TV Couples Who Dated in Real Life

Read article

“I don’t really see it that way. It’s very surreal,” she says on the new episode of the “Watch With Us” podcast. “It’s wonderful to see that you have an effect on people in the shows that we’ve done. But there’s the other side to it as well which we investigate in Everyone’s Doing Great, which is that it can become a little bit of a bash to the self-confidence.”

How Alexandra Park Navigates Fame, Social Media and Her Relationship With James Lafferty
Hulu/Endeavor Content

The Royals alum notes that the negative side of fame includes that people “assume they know everything about your personal life,” which is part of the reason she chose to turn off her Instagram comments, reminding fans that “it really does affect you” to read insulting remarks.

Hollywood Love! Hottest Couples Who Fell in Love on Set

Read article

“I think the way to deal with that, for me, is to just try and ignore those comments, and just be as active as possible with the wonderful fans and supporters that I do have,” she tells Us. “It still makes them feel included but also protects me in my headspace. I think social media is a really tricky thing, and I’ve learned a lot about that recently.”

Although she and Lafferty, 35, have kept their relationship private through the years — they met when he directed an episode of The Royals in 2015 — they did share the news that they were engaged in September 2020.

“We are very private by choice, but we want to get some love out for the show and we want to share our lives with our supporters and fans. We walk the line of putting a little bit out there at times,” the Australia native adds. “We share little bits and pieces here and there. He’s the only person I hang out with other than my dog and people are already like, ‘You can’t just post pictures of your dog all the time!'”

‘One Tree Hill’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Read article

While some real-life couples are hesitant to work together, it was almost the opposite effect for Park and Lafferty.

“We came up with the idea! So we thought it would just be great [to play a married couple]. The chemistry is in there,” the Home and Away alum says. “We love working together. That’s one of the things I’m so grateful about in our relationship is that we’re able to work together doing the things that we love, so we just thought it would be really fun to play around with the dynamic of Jeremy and Andrea in obviously something that’s very opposite to our personal relationship. We work together on everything. It’s very natural for us and really fun.”

Everyone Is Doing Great is now streaming on Hulu.

For more from Park and more exclusive TV news and interviews, subscribe for free to the “Watch With Us” podcast.

Episode 134

James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti: 'Racy' New Show May Surprise 'OTH' Fans
If you’re looking for Nathan Scott and Chase Adams, this isn’t the show! In 2018, One Tree Hill alum James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti decided to write a TV show about actors trying to find their ways after starring...
Flip podcast card

Episode 133

Mayim Bialik's Dream Role Is Playing Herself — and She's Pretty Close to It
It’s rare to star in one massively successful sitcom — and even more to have appeared in two. That’s the case for Mayim Bialik, who is leading Fox’s Call Me Kat, a sitcom about a 39-year-old woman who chooses to quit...
Flip podcast card

Episode 132

Will There Be a ‘Tiny Pretty Things’ Season 2? Damon J. Gillespie Says …
Season 1 of Tiny Pretty Things revolves around a major mystery. However, just because the whodunnit question was answered in the finale, that doesn’t mean there’s not a future for the show. Fall TV Premiere...
Flip podcast card

Episode 131

'The Challenge' Season 36 Preview: Everything to Know About 'Double Agents'
The Challenge: Double Agents may just be the most cutthroat game yet. Ahead of the season 36 premiere, MTV aired a special sneak peek — and Us Weekly broke down everything to know on the latest episode of the “Watch With...
Flip podcast card

Episode 130

'Blue Bloods' to Tackle COVID-19, Black Lives Matter in an Unexpected Way
A Friday night escape. When Blue Bloods returns with its 11th season, it won’t be tackling the issues of 2020 in the same way that other dramas have, so don’t expect to see the CBS series’ New York City streets flooded...
Embed -
Flip podcast card