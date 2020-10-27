Friends forever! Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen, Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley all reprised their roles for Peacock’s new version of Saved by the Bell in 2020.

The NBC streaming service announced plans to introduce fans to a new generation of students at Bayside in 2019. While Lopez (A.C. Slater) and Berkley (Jessie Spano) are full-time cast members in the reboot, Gosselaar (Zack Morris) and Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski) make guest appearances during season 1. Saved by the Bell, which originally ran from 1989 to 1993, also starred Dustin Diamond as Screech and Lark Voorhies as Lisa Turtle.

The reboot, meanwhile, follows new students, including Zack’s son Mac Morris (Mitchell Hoog), Jessie’s son Jamie Spano (Belmont Cameli), Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez), Aisha (Alycia Pascual-Pena) and Lexi (Josie Totah).

Peacock released the full-length trailer for the sitcom in October 2020.

“Yo mama — sorry, Dr. Mama,” Slater says to Jessie, who is now the school’s guidance counselor, in the teaser.

“How do you think this year is gonna go for these new students?” she asks. A.C. quips back, “I’m psyched.”

In another clip, the new students poke fun at A.C., who is now Bayside’s gym teacher, partying with the kids.

“You’re the man coach, when I grow up I want to be just like you — a single, childless adult, who parties with kids,” one student quips to Lopez’s character.

Zack and Kelly also make their first appearances in the trailer, performing with A.C. and Jessie and hitting up their old high school hangout, The Max.

“The old gang back together again,” Principal Toddman (played by John Michael Higgins) declares.

Fans last saw Zack and Kelly get married in the two-hour series finale for Saved by the Bell: The College Years in 1994. The original conclusion to the sitcom aired as a TV movie called Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas.

“It’s cool because they edged it up,” Lopez teased to Us Weekly about the new series in April 2020. “It’s not as Saturday morning, it’s definitely edgier. They took it up a level. It’s not naughty, by any means, but it’s definitely edgier.”

Saved by the Bell starts streaming on Peacock on November 25.

Scroll through to see the side-by-side photos of the OG cast: