Welcome back, Lisa! Lark Voorhies is officially set to reprise her role of the fashionable character in Peacock’s Saved by the Bell revival series.

“When the show picks up with Lisa, she is thriving with a successful career in fashion,” Entertainment Weekly reported on Thursday, October 29.

Voorhies, 46, portrayed the wealthy Bayside High student from the series’ 1998 debut — when it was still titled Good Morning, Miss Bliss. She appeared in all four seasons of Saved by the Bell and popped up in Hawaiian Style, The College Years and Wedding in Las Vegas.

The Tennesse native also made a cameo in one episode of Saved by the Bell: The New Class in 1993, reuniting with the original cast Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack Morris), Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski), Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater) and Dustin Diamond (Screech Powers).

With the exception of Diamond, 43, the other original cast will appear in the new series, which follows a new group of students at Bayside High. Gosselaar, 49, is now the governor with, Thiessen, 46, as California’s first lady. Lopez, 47, is the high school gym coach and Elizbeth Berkley is the guidance counselor.

In February, Voorhies, who was previously diagnosed with Schizoaffective disorder, revealed that she was upset when she wasn’t initially invited to join the show.

“I have to admit I did feel a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be part of the Saved by the Bell reunion, as well as other cast members’ events,” she said during an appearance on the Dr. Oz Show. “Yet of course, I also realized that having this puzzling disorder may have played a major part in that factual decision.”

The new series will be “edgier” than the original, the Access Hollywood host

told Us Weekly exclusively in April.

“It’s not as Saturday morning,” Lopez told Us at the time. “They took it up a level. It’s not naughty, by any means, but it’s definitely edgier.”

The California native also noted that “it didn’t feel weird” returning to his famous character of A.C. Slater.

“The nostalgia was kind of neat to see, because they recreated Max and the school itself, and now we’re on these two big sound stages, and it’s shot on film, as opposed to four cameras with a live audience,” he told Us. “It was kind of like riding a bike, kind of, you pick up where you left off.”

All 10 episodes of the Saved by the Bell revival debut on Peacock Wednesday, November 25.