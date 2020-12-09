Watch With Us! >Episode 131

‘The Challenge’ Season 36 Preview: Everything to Know About ‘Double Agents’

The Challenge: Double Agents may just be the most cutthroat game yet. Ahead of the season 36 premiere, MTV aired a special sneak peek — and Us Weekly broke down everything to know on the latest episode of the “Watch With Us” podcast.

During MTV’s Declassified special, veteran Leroy Garrett spent a ton of time on night one working out while the rest of the cast partied and got to know each other. However, his reasoning behind his drive was a surprising one.

'The Challenge' 36: Meet the 'Double Agents' Cast

“I’ve been to four finals. I’ve lost every f–king time. So, coming into it, I’ve definitely changed as a person, and if I have to make a move in the game and that person can’t accept it, then that means we really weren’t friends to begin with,” the Real World alum 35, said during the special. “I have nothing left to lose. I’m ready to start the next chapter in my life so this will be my last season of The Challenge.”

Leroy
Leroy MTV

Leroy has competed on Rivals, Battle of the Exes, Rivals II, Free Agents, Battle of the Exes II, Battle of the Bloodlines, Rivals III, XXX: Dirty 30, Vendettas, War of the Worlds and War of the Worlds 2.

'The Challenge' by the Numbers: Most Wins, Most Money and More

“I feel the fans want me to win more than I do, and I feel bad for constantly letting you guys down,” he added. “This season, I promise you, I’m gonna get this win. I have to go out with a win.”

Leroy also finally has an ally he can 100 percent trust in girlfriend Kam Williams. Although they’re the only power couple at the start of the season, it’s safe to say there will still be plenty of hooking up in the house.

The Challenge Season 36 Preview Everything to Know About Double Agents
The cast of ‘The Challenge: Double Agents’ MTV

During this week’s podcast, guest and “Challenge Mania” podcast cohost Scott Yager pointed out that Fessy Shafaat was back and this time, he’s single and ready to mingle. (When he last competed he was in a relationship with his Big Brother roommate Hayleigh Broucher, but the two have since split.)

In case you didn’t get the chance to watch the full trailer in slow motion, we did for you. The former football player, 29, appears to be getting pretty cozy with Love Island UK‘s Gabby Allen. However, the 28-year-old rookie could just be getting close to who will help her in the game.

'The Challenge' Greats: Where Are They Now?

Double Agents will begin with teams of two, but the partnerships will change throughout the season.

For more on The Challenge, listen to the full episode above. Subscribe to the “Watch With Us” podcast for more exclusive TV interviews and news.

The Challenge: Double Agents premieres on MTV Wednesday, December 9, at 8 p.m. ET.

Embed -
