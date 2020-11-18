Trust no one! The Challenge: Double Agents may be the most intense season yet. In Us Weekly‘s exclusive trailer for season 36, the star-studded cast is taking on some of the biggest challenges in the show’s history.

“America’s fifth major sport is back. Check out TV’s most epic competition,” the voiceover says in the new clip. “This new season, what they don’t know hill hurt them.”

In the video, cast members are shown competing in an underwater challenge, jumping out of a plane and running from explosions.

“I need to win,” Leroy Garrett, who is back for his 12th Challenge but has yet to win one, says in the sneak peek. “My neck is on the line.”

A female competitor is later heard saying, “If you have the courage to say a name, then you better have the courage to put your fists up.”

This season includes teams of two — but those pairings aren’t permanent and can be changed throughout the course of the season, which means “trust no one” is a more important motto than ever.

In addition to 20 returning Challengers, 10 rookies are joining this season, which was filmed — amid the coronavirus pandemic — in Iceland. This time around, the athletes and reality stars will compete “in a game of secrets, spies and lies for their share of one million dollars.”

Two of the returner players have taken some time off. Darrell Taylor was last seen in 2017 on XXX: Dirty 30, and Theresa Gonzalez last competed in 2015 on The Challenge: Battle of the Exes II.

Before the premiere, the network will air a special, showing an inside look at the cast and the filming location. The Challenge: Double Agents Declassified airs on Monday, December 7, at 8 p.m. ET.

Additionally, MTV is launching its first “Official Challenge Podcast,” hosted by vets Tori Deal and Aneesa Ferreira. They will recap each episode, break down all the drama, share behind-the-scene scoop and interview guests.

The Challenge: Double Agents premieres on MTV Wednesday, December 9, at 8 p.m. ET.