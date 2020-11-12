In the words of C.T., let’s f–kin’ go! Season 36 of The Challenge has arrived. On Thursday, November 12, MTV announced the cast for The Challenge: Double Agents, set to premiere next month.

In addition to 20 returning competitors, 10 rookies will be joining the season, which will return to a partner format. Filmed in Iceland, the 30 reality stars will compete “in a game of secrets, spies and lies for their share of one million dollars.”

Before the premiere, MTV will air The Challenge: Double Agents Declassified on Monday, December 7, which will provide an inside look at the season and the cast — including two returners who have since taken time off.

Darrell Taylor, who was last seen on XXX: Dirty 30 in 2017, and Theresa Gonzalez, who most recently competed on The Challenge: Battle of the Exes II in 2015, are both back and ready to take home the cash prize.

This season is also introducing stars from other shows — and other walks of life — including Amber Borzotra from Big Brother 16, Gabby Allen from Love Island 3, Amber Martinez from Are You the One? 8, Mechie Harris from Ex on the Beach 3, former WWE star Lio Rush and former Olympian Lolo Jones.

America’s Got Talent alum Joseph Allen, Ultimate Beastmaster star Nam Vo, Shipwrecked‘s Liv Jawando and Survivor winner Natalie Anderson will also compete.

Scroll through the gallery below to meet the cast.