Anne Hathaway, Amy Adams and Audrey Hepburn may not be royalty in real-life, but you’d never know it based on some of their most famous film roles.

All three ladies made waves as fictional versions of famous royal figures throughout history: Hathaway proved herself plenty regal with princess roles such as Ella in Ella Enchanted and Mia Thermopolis in the Princess Diaries; while Adams fought for love with Prince Edward in Enchanted. As for the Breakfast at Tiffany’s beauty, she showed off the less glamorous side of royal life as Europe’s own Princess Anne in Roman Holiday.

Other leading ladies still made art imitate life when they played real-life royals. From Naomi Watts, who channeled the late Princess Diana in 2013’s Diana, to Nicole Kidman, who all but became the movie star-turned-royal Grace Kelly in 2014’s Grace of Monaco, plenty of Hollywood’s leading ladies have reigned on high as actual members of monarchies.

A-listers including Lily Collins and Emma Watson lived out every little girl’s fantasy in their respective princess films, stepping into the shoes of famous Disney stars such as Snow White (Mirror, Mirror) and Belle (Beauty and the Beast), while more still served as heroic leaders of foreign galaxies (RIP, Carrie Fisher).

What’s more, they did it all with beauty, grace and poise, making Us believe those sparkly crowns were the real deal.

Scroll through see which actresses have slipped on the glass slippers, bitten the poison apple or merely tried on the tiara throughout their film careers.