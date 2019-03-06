The comeback villain! Angelina Jolie wowed as her Disney alter ego in a new poster for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

The 43-year-old actress rocked her signature horn headdress and black wings in the photo, released on Wednesday, March 6. Her porcelain skin, red lips and eerie green eyes glowed in the profile shot. Jolie seemed to give off a softer impression than she did in the first film.

Angelina Jolie returns in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. Coming to theaters October 18, 2019. pic.twitter.com/KikT5htvJl — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) March 6, 2019

“Angelina Jolie returns in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” Walt Disney Studios tweeted on Wednesday. “Coming to theaters October 18, 2019.”

Jolie as the titular character and Elle Fanning as Princess Aurora are set to return for the sequel. Michelle Pfeiffer, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Juno Temple also star in the flick.

Few details about the plot are known except that the movie will continue to chronicle Maleficent’s complex relationship with Aurora.

Its predecessor, Maleficent, was released in May 2014. Based on Sleeping Beauty, the live-action adaptation focused on the fairy’s motivations behind cursing the infant.

Fanning gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at filming in May 2018. “It’s bring your mom to work day on the #Maleficent2 set!!!!!!” the 20-year-old actress captioned an Instagram photo of herself and Jolie wearing robes and flashing smiles on the set at the time.

The Beguiled star followed up with a pic of the Oscar winner sneaking up behind her. “Ultimate Photobomb,” she wrote of the silly selfie.

Jolie previously opened up about her reason for taking on the project. “I wanted to do something that my children could see,” she told Collider in May 2014. “I wanted to have fun and explore different art and performance in a way I hadn’t done. … I actually got very emotional when I finished [reading the script]. I thought it was one of the best scripts I’d read in a long time because of the issues it dealt with. I thought it was, in fact, an important story to tell.”

The director shares Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10, with estranged husband Brad Pitt.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil will be released in theaters on October 18.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!