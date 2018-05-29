Back in action! Angelina Jolie was all smiles while reprising her role as Maleficent in the 2014 live-action movie’s highly anticipated sequel.

Elle Fanning, who portrays Princess Aurora in the fantasy film, shared a photo of herself and Jolie, 42, joking around on set on Tuesday, May 29.

“It’s bring your mom to work day on the #Maleficent2 set!!!!!!” Fanning, 20, captioned the snapshot of herself smiling as Jolie, flashed a peace sign while sporting the evil fairy’s iconic crown behind the young star.

The Oscar winner looked casual chic as she cozied up in a white robe and leaned into Fanning’s selfie.

Ultimate Photobomb #Maleficent2 A post shared by Elle Fanning (@ellefanning) on May 29, 2018 at 10:25am PDT

In the 2014 film, a young Maleficent falls in love with a boy named Stefan, who later betrays her by burning off her wings to ascend to the throne. He then moves on with Queen Leila and the couple welcome daughter Aurora, who a heartbroken Maleficent curses into eternal slumber that can only be rectified by true love’s kiss.

Following the first film’s success, Jolie spoke to Entertainment Weekly about bringing the vengeful villain to the big screen.

“She was just my favorite as a little girl. I was terrified of her but I was really drawn to her,” Jolie told the publication in March 2014. “I loved her … What’s interesting about her that I do relate to, and hat I think everyone relates to, is she’s not what you assume she is.”

Starring in Maleficent was important to Jolie for a very special reason. “I wanted to do something that my children could see,” the director added to Collider in May 2014. “I wanted to have fun and explore different art and performance in a way I hadn’t done … I actually got very emotional when I finished [readying the script]. I thought it was one of the best scripts I’d read in a long time because of the issues it dealt with. I thought it was, in fact, an important story to tell.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!