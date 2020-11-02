Getting into the holiday spirit! Leave it to Hollywood’s biggest stars to go above and beyond when decorating their homes for the holiday season.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi got an early start at prepping her home the day after Halloween. The 32-year-old Jersey Shore alum shared a photo of herself surrounded by Christmas decorations as she hugged a miniature Santa Claus statue. “FINALLY 🎅🏽🔥 🎁,” she captioned her pic.

The reality star shared an Instagram Story video that provided a glimpse at how she transformed her fireplace for the holidays with stockings, string lights and ornaments. In a separate Instagram Story post, Polizzi defended her decision to put up her Christmas decor early each year.

“The kids love preparing for Santa an extra month. We are all happier people sitting around the tree and watching Christmas movies. The pandemic is depressing, Christmas is my savior,” she wrote. “My kids realize once the decorations go up, we clean out the playroom and donate most of their toys for kids in need during the holidays. I’m in love with Santa. Christmas goes too fast for just one month. Spread the joy. Stop being Scrooge’s and let us early Christmas people live.”

Like Polizzi, January Jones also began decorating her home on November 1. The Mad Men alum, 42, took to Instagram to share a photo of her progress so far, which included a fireplace lined with stockings as well as a plush Santa Claus and snowman. She also shared a pic of her fully decorated Christmas tree.

“Nov 1st. (judge away),” she captioned her pic, in which she posed while holding on to a miniature statue of Santa.

Tan France, for his part, proudly displayed his holiday set-up via Instagram on November 1 as well. The 37-year-old Queer Eye star posted a photo of himself sitting in front his exquisitely decorated Christmas tree.

“10 year Halloween tradition. Christmas Tree goes up,” he wrote. “Haters back off!! 😝.”

Scroll down to see how other celebrities are preparing their homes for the holidays!