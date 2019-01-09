Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is thick-skinned — except when it comes to cruel comments about her son Lorenzo, 6, and daughter, Giovanna, 4.

“People say nasty, nasty things to me. I’m like, ‘OK. Calm down.’ But it does get to me if they talk about my kids,” the pregnant Jersey Shore star, 31, told Us Weekly on Monday, January 7. “Like, on the web, they are talking kids’ hygiene or just calling my kids ugly. It’s just so unnecessary.”

The MTV personality, who is expecting her third child — a baby boy — with her husband, Jionni LaValle, pays no attention to online rumors about her four-year marriage.

“I feel like if I don’t post pictures of Jionni or he doesn’t post pictures with me, it’s like we have marital issues,” Polizzi explained to Us. “And that’s not the case. Jionni just wants nothing to do with the spotlight.”

The Snooki and Jwoww alum acknowledged that every relationship is a work in progress. “We’re not perfect, you know?” she mused. “Every marriage, you have to put effort in and compromise. We’re not in a bad a bad place. I love him so much.”

Polizzi, who has been suffering from nausea and fatigue, praised the businessman, 31, for his patience. “He lets me rest all day on Sunday,” she gushed. “He’s just really forgiving with my attitude and he understands it and he helps me with the kids.”

The 4-foot-9 New Jersey native announced in November that she and LaValle are expanding their family for a third time.



With reporting by Marc Lupo

