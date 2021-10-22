Back to work! Amid the news that Lori Loughlin would make her acting return on the When Calls the Heart spinoff, she is more than ready to get back to her theatrical roots.

“Everyone on set is very excited to have Lori back,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the 57-year-old Full House alum’s upcoming arc on When Hope Calls season 2. “The crew is aware of the scandal she went through but strongly believes she deserves a second chance.”

The insider adds that the New York native is “thrilled” to get back to doing “what she loves,” noting that she has been “such a pleasure to be around.”

“On meetings and calls, she’s been so sweet to everyone and always has been respectful so it’s exciting for everyone involved,” the source tells Us. “There have already been conversations about future projects with her down the line.”

Earlier this month, it was announced that the Summerland alum’s former Hallmark costar Daniel Lissing will also be joining her on the GAC Family series.

“I’m excited to be invited to participate in the season 2 premiere of When Hope Calls,” Lissing, 40, told Entertainment Tonight on October 4. “I’m also very much looking forward to meeting the When Hope Calls team and to be working with my friend Lori again.”

Us previously confirmed in September that Loughlin will reprise her When Calls the Heart character of Abigail Stanton on the Hope Valley-set spinoff, which is slated for a December 18 premiere.

“Lori can’t wait to get back to work, she has been waiting a long time to get back on set,” a source exclusively told Us days after the announcement made headlines. “Lori is looking forward to the future and is ready to get back to filming When Hope Calls.”

At the time, the insider noted that the 90210 alum missed the Hallmark stars and crew members following her 2019 onscreen departure, revealing that she was “passionate” about the series.

Loughlin was previously written off the period drama after being indicted in the nationwide college admissions scandal in March 2019. At the time, she and husband Mossimo Giannulli were accused of paying bribes to help their daughters — Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli — gain admission to the University of Southern California. The married couple later pled guilty and each served brief stints in prison.

On the Hallmark series, Loughlin’s character left town to care for her ill mother “back East,” after a six-season tenure on the show.

“We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations,” Crown Media Family Networks announced her exit via a statement at the time. “We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin including Garage Sale Mysteries, an independent third party production.”