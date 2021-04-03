Homeward bound. Lori Loughlin‘s husband, Mossimo Giannulli, has completed his time behind bars early after being sentenced to five months in prison for his role in the college admissions scandal, Us Weekly confirms.

“He was released three weeks earlier than planned,” a source tells Us. “It’s Lori’s Easter surprise.”

In Touch was first to break the news of his release. He’s been transferred to the RRM Long Beach halfway house.

The designer, 57, and the Full House alum, 56, were arrested in March 2019 after paying $500,000 in bribes to ensure their daughters, Bella Giannulli, 22, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, 21, were admitted into the University of Southern California as crew recruits. The couple, who wed in 1997, submitted their guilty pleas in May 2020 after previously claiming they were innocent.

At the time, Mossimo was sentenced to serve five months in prison, two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service. Loughlin, for her part, completed her two-month stint at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, in December 2020, leaving her with two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. The duo paid their combined $400,000 in fines in November 2020, shortly before Mossimo surrendered to the Federal Correctional Institution in Lompoc, California.

Adjusting to life in prison wasn’t easy for the businessman, whose son, Gianni Giannulli, claimed he was forced into “solitary confinement” at the beginning of his sentence. In January, Mossimo was transferred into a minimum-security camp after quarantining in solitary for an “extended period” as a precaution during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Mossimo had to file an emergency motion to get out of solitary because he had no access to anything while inside,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “He didn’t go outside for almost two weeks; he was denied access to everything other than a shower.”

Later that month, a judge rejected Mossimo’s request to be released from prison early and complete his sentence in home confinement instead. Court documents obtained by Us at the time stated that the clothing brand owner had “given no extraordinary or compelling reason why his current circumstances in the camp warrant immediate release” and that the original five months of prison time was an “appropriate” punishment.

“If extenuating circumstances occur in the future, the warden can intervene or defendant can file a renewed motion,” the judge added, noting that serving the expected amount of time would help “dissuade and deter others” from believing “they can flout the law” without consequences.

While Mossimo and his wife have yet to speak publicly about their involvement in the scandal, Olivia apologized during a December 2020 appearance on Red Table Talk.

“We had the means to do something and we completely took it and ran with it. It was something that was wrong,” the vlogger said at the time. “It really can’t be excused. On paper, it’s bad — it’s really bad. But I think what a lot of people don’t know is my parents came from a place of just, ‘I love my kids I just want to help my kids — whatever is best for them — I worked my whole life to provide for my family.’ I think they thought it was normal.”