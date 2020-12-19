Getting to know Gianni. Although Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin‘s life — and their daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella‘s adventures — have been in the spotlight for years, Mossimo’s son is much more private.

Gianni Giannulli, who was born before Mossimo, 57, met Loughlin, 56, keeps a relatively low profile with private social media accounts. However, he spoke out about his father’s prison time on Friday, December 19.

In an Instagram post captured by ABC News, the 30-year-old claimed that his father, who is currently serving a five-month prison sentence at the Federal Correctional Institute, Lompoc, in southern California, has “been locked in solitary confinement for one full month,” instead of what he was promised.

Although the rising cases of coronavirus cause inmates to quarantine longer, Gianni alleged that his father is “only let out every 3 days for a few moments to shower,” adding that he was “supposed to serve his time in a minimum-security camp,” but is instead in a cell at a medium-security prison.

“The mental and physical damage being done from such isolation and treatment is wrong,” Loughlin’s stepson claimed, before noting that his dad may continue in solitary for another 20 days.

In May, the designer and the actress pleaded guilty to charges of wire and mail fraud as part of the nationwide college admissions scandal. They originally had maintained their innocence after being arrested in March 2019. The couple, who married in 1997, were accused of paying $500,000 to get their daughters Bella, 22, and Olivia Jade, 21, into the University of Southern California as crew recruits.

Mossimo began his sentence in November and will also complete two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service. He paid a $250,000 fine. The former Full House star reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, in October to complete her two-month sentence. She will complete two years supervised release and 100 hours of community service. She paid a $150,000 fine.

Although Gianni has been private for years, Us Weekly is breaking down everything we know about Mossimo’s son.