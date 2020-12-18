Not what he expected. Mossimo Giannulli‘s son, Gianni Giannulli, claims his father is serving time in “solitary confinement” after reporting to prison in November amid the college admissions scandal.

According to ABC News, Gianni took to social media on Friday, December 18, to detail the conditions of his father’s five-month prison sentence. The fashion designer, 57, surrendered to the Federal Correctional Institution, Lompoc, in southern California on November 19. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact inmates across the country at a significantly high rate, Mossimo was forced to isolate for several weeks upon arriving at the prison.

Gianni wrote via Instagram that his father “has been locked in solitary confinement for one full month” and has “only let out every 3 days for a few moments to shower.” Lori Loughlin‘s stepson explained that Mossimo was “supposed to serve his time in a minimum security camp,” but is now in “quarantine in the MEDIUM security prison in a cell” instead.

“The mental and physical damage being done from such isolation and treatment is wrong,” Gianni claimed, adding that his father may continue his solitary period for another 20 days.

Mossimo and Loughlin, 56, pleaded guilty to charges of wire and mail fraud in May after previously defending their innocence in the nationwide college admissions scam. The pair were arrested in March 2019 and accused of paying $500,000 to get daughters Bella, 22, and Olivia Jade, 21, into the University of Southern California as crew recruits despite never having played the sport.

Per his portion of the plea deal, Mossimo is expected to serve five months in prison and will later complete two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service. He was also slapped with a $250,000 fine.

The Full House actress, for her part, reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, in October to complete her two-month prison stint. She was also served with two years supervised release, 100 hours of community service and ordered to pay a $150,000 fine.

Following their guilty pleas, an insider told Us Weekly exclusively that Mossimo and his wife hoped to complete their sentences at different times.

“Even though their daughters are adults, Lori wants one parent to be free to provide emotional support to the girls,” the source said in May. “Lori’s concern all along has been Isabella and Olivia Jade.”

A separate source later revealed that the Summerland alum reported to the correctional facility early in hopes of being back with her family for the holidays.

“As of right now, Lori is being told she will be released before the New Year,” the second insider revealed in October. “Lori wants all this behind her as soon as possible so she can start next year off with a fresh start.”