Lori Loughlin, her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, and their daughters, Bella and Olivia Jade, have weathered a difficult period amid the couple’s alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal, but the family has also celebrated good times together.

The Full House alum first met Giannulli in 1995 and two years later the duo eloped on Thanksgiving on November 27, 1997. Loughlin told Entertainment Tonight in February 2018 that their marriage is successful because they maintain open lines of communication.

“He’s my guy, he’s my person,” the When Calls the Heart star said at the time. “It’s communicating, it’s listening, it’s picking and choosing your battles. It’s being flexible, it’s all of that.”

Loughlin and the Mossimo founder welcomed their first child together, Bella, on September 16, 1998. One year later, Loughlin gave birth to their second daughter, Olivia Jade, on September 28, 1999. Olivia Jade later became a social media influencer with her YouTube channel, gaining more than 1 million subscribers for her videos, where she shares beauty and fashion tips.

Bella and Olivia Jade went on to attend the University of Southern California. Loughlin and Giannulli were arrested in March 2019 for allegedly falsifying their daughters’ participation on USC’s crew team in a bribe to get accepted into the school. One month later, the couple pleaded not guilty to fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges. Us Weekly confirmed in October 2019 that Bella and Olivia Jade are no longer enrolled at USC.

The Fuller House alum told Us in 2016 that she has a special relationship with both of her daughters.

“I would say that I am loving but that I am firm,” Loughlin said at the time. “I would say that … I am available, and they have access to me. I am involved, but I am not hovering. I’m there to guide. I think I’m funny, but they don’t. But I still make that joke. They kind of roll their eyes at me, but I am funny. I’m funny! And they’re like, ‘No, you’re not.’ But anyways, we have fun. We have a good time together.”

