Doing time. Lori Loughlin was officially sentenced by a judge on Friday, August 21, after agreeing to a plea deal for her involvement in the college admissions scandal earlier this year.

Loughlin, 56, was sentenced to two months of prison, two years of supervised release, 100 hours of community service and a $150,000 fine. She appeared via Zoom in a white button-down shirt and sat next to attorney Sean Berkowitz.

“While I wish I could go back and do things differently, I can only take responsibility and move forward,” she told the judge through tears. “I have great faith in God and I believe in redemption and I will do everything in my power to redeem myself and use this experience as a catalyst to do good and give back for the rest of my life.”

The actress’ husband, Mossimo Giannulli, also attended his hearings via Zoom on Friday. Hours before his wife, Giannulli, 57, was sentenced to five months in prison, two years of supervised release, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.

More than one year after their initial arrest, the Full House alum and her husband entered their guilty pleas via video call in May.

The couple, who tied the knot in November 1997, made headlines in March 2019 after they were accused of allegedly paying $500,000 in bribes to ensure that daughters Bella Giannulli , 21, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, 20, would be admitted to the University of Southern California was crew recruits. It was later revealed that neither student had ever played the sport, but photos of the sisters on rowing machines were released by federal prosecutors in April.

Loughlin and Mossimo originally pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against them, but a source told Us Weekly exclusively in May that their children were “proud” that they eventually changed their tune.

“It will be surreal for Isabella and Olivia to visit them behind bars, but this is a much better outcome than what they envisioned,” the insider said at the time. “As embarrassing and awful as it’s been, Olivia and Isabella still love their mom deeply, and it pains them to see her suffer.”

A separate source later explained that the former Fuller House actress and Mossimo were hoping to serve their sentences at different times so that “one parent [can] be free to provide emotional support to the girls.”

Despite the scandal, Loughlin is hopeful that her family can find a way to move forward — and even wants to return to the world of TV someday to “tell her side of the story.” However, an image consultant isn’t sure if the Summerland alum can make a successful comeback.

“It was the length of time she pretended she was innocent and people won’t be that forgiving,” New York-based image consultant Amanda Sanders previously told Us, claiming that Loughlin “thought she was above the law” before her sentencing.

With reporting by Marjorie Hernandez