Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are hoping to serve their prison sentences at different times, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Lori and Moss don’t want to serve their prison sentences at the same time. Among the reasons, even though their daughters are adults, Lori wants one parent to be free to provide emotional support to the girls,” the source explains. “Lori’s concern all along has been Isabella and Olivia Jade.”

Loughlin, 55, and Giannulli, 56, share daughters Bella, 21, and Olivia Jade, 20. The couple was arrested in March 2019 after they were accused of paying $500,000 to ensure their kids would be admitted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits. After initially pleading not guilty to all the charges against them, Loughlin and Giannulli agreed to change their plea on Thursday, May 21. The following day, the twosome officially pleaded guilty via a video conference.

According to the source, the actress is now “preparing to be interviewed by the Bureau of Prisons for the pre-sentencing report which will be given to the judge to be used as guidance for formal sentencing.”

While the pair are set to be sentenced on August 21, details of their plea deal were already made public. Loughlin, for her part, is expected to serve two months in prison, pay a $150,000 fine, serve two years of supervised release and complete 100 hours of community service. Giannulli’s plea deal, meanwhile, includes five months in prison, a $250,000 fine, two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.

The duo’s decision to change their plea comes less than a month after a judge denied their petition to drop the charges against them and several other parents connected to the case.

According to a second insider, Bella and Olivia Jade are “proud” of their parents for taking the plea deal.

“It will be surreal for Isabella and Olivia to visit them behind bars, but this is a much better outcome than what they envisioned,” the source told Us earlier this month. “As embarrassing and awful as it’s been, Olivia and Isabella still love their mom deeply, and it pains them to see her suffer.”

A third source noted that Bella, an aspiring actress, and Olivia Jade, a YouTuber with nearly 2 million subscribers, have been through “so many ups and downs” in recent months and are “happy” to put the scandal behind them.