Taking the win. Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella, respect their parents’ decision to plead guilty in the nationwide college admissions case.

“They’re proud of their mom and dad,” a source reveals exclusively to Us Weekly, noting that the siblings are relieved Loughlin, 55, and Mossimo, 56, will likely only be in prison for a matter of months rather than years.

As the family moves on, Bella, 21, and Olivia Jade, 20, have come to terms with the situation. “It will be surreal for Isabella and Olivia to visit them behind bars, but this is a much better outcome than what they envisioned,” the insider says.

Despite the drama surrounding the case since Loughlin and Mossimo’s arrests in March 2019, the sisters want what is best for their parents. “As embarrassing and awful as it’s been, Olivia and Isabella still love their mom deeply, and it pains them to see her suffer,” the source adds.

The When Calls the Heart alum and the fashion designer pleaded guilty to fraud charges on Friday, May 22. While the pair will be sentenced on August 21, they have already agreed to a plea deal.

Loughlin will serve two months in prison and two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service as well as pay a $150,000 fine. Mossimo, for his part, will spend five months in prison and two years of supervised release with 250 hours of community service as well as pay a $250,000 fine.

The couple, who wed in November 1997, were previously accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters into the University of Southern California.

Olivia Jade and Bella were initially “devastated” when they found out about Mossimo and Loughlin’s intentions to plead guilty. “The girls have been spending a lot of time at their parents’ house recently, and they are becoming much more of a tight-knit family,” a source told Us earlier this month. “The girls have been on so many ups and downs that they were happy it was going to be over, but [they] fear for their mom going to jail.”