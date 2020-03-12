It’s been one year since Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman and several college coaches and officials were indicted in the nationwide college admissions scandal on March 12, 2019.

According to court documents, the Full House alum and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

Loughlin and Giannulli are the parents of daughters Bella and Olivia Jade. Following their initial fraud charges, the couple was hit with additional money laundering and bribery charges. They have pleaded not guilty to all charges against them.

Huffman, for her part, “made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000 … to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter,” per court docs. The actress and husband William H. Macy are parents of daughters Sophia and Georgia.

While the Desperate Housewives alum made arrangements to pursue the scheme a second time, for her younger daughter, before deciding not to do so,” the paperwork explained.

After Huffman pleaded guilty to fraud charges, she was sentenced to 14 days in prison. She also apologized for her role in the scandal, admitting she paid to improve Sophia’s SAT scores.

“I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions,” she said in a statement in September 2019. “I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community. I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.”

While more than 50 people were indicted in the case, scroll through for an update on the most famous names associated with the scandal: