In the red? Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannuli have put their multi-million dollar home on the market after their ongoing legal troubles left them “strapped for cash.”

The longtime couple, who tied the knot in 1997, listed their Bel Air, California, abode nearly one year after news broke of their involvement in the nationwide college admissions cheating scandal. The Full House alum, 55, and Giannulli, 56, purchased the home for $14 million in 2015 and are currently asking potential buyers for twice that amount.

A source tells Us Weekly exclusively that Loughlin and Giannulli’s “legal bills are mounting” and they “need the money to pay” for their representation. On Thursday, January 30, it was announced that the couple are expected to stand trial in October 2020.

“Lori is stressed and worried about money being tight at the moment due to all their expenses with lawyers,” another insider tells Us.

The 90210 alum and the fashion designer were among 50 people who were arrested and indicted for allegedly bribing universities to admit their children. Felicity Huffman and her husband, William H. Macy, were also involved in the scandal but the Desperate Housewives alum, 57, pleaded guilty to all charges in April 2019. She completed a two-week stint in a California prison later that year.

Loughlin and her husband, on the other hand, have both pleaded not guilty to charges of fraud, money laundering and bribery after allegedly paying $500,000 to have daughters Bella, 21, and Olivia, 20, admitted to the University of Southern California. A source revealed to Us on January 21 that Bella and Olivia could be called to testify in their parents’ upcoming trial if they don’t change their pleas to guilty.

“She was told there wasn’t [anything to do] unless there was a change from not guilty to guilty,” the source explained at the time. “Accepting a plea bargain would be the only solution.”

The girls’ worlds were “turned upside down when their parents were indicted,” and the shock carried outside of the family’s circle.

“People around them were even shocked about the amount of money that Lori and Mossimo allegedly paid to get their daughters into school,” a separate source tells Us. “They are strapped for cash right now [because] she can’t take on work at the moment.”