Starting anew! Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are kicking the new year off with a major change: the sale of their massive home.

Us Weekly confirmed the longtime couple’s change of course on Thursday, January 30. Loughlin, 55, and Giannulli, 56, purchased the Bel Air, California, residence for nearly $14 million in 2015. The home boasts 9,000-square feet along with 10 bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The listing’s asking price is $28 million.

Loughlin and Giannulli, who tied the knot in 1997, listed their house roughly two months shy of the one-year anniversary of the college admissions cheating scandal. On March 12, 2019, the Full House actress and her fashion designer spouse were arrested in connection with the nationwide scandal. They were specifically accused of paying $500,000 to make it appear as if their daughters — Bella, 21, and Olivia Jade, 20 — would be active members of the University of Southern California’s women’s rowing team upon acceptance.

In Apri 2019, Loughlin and Giannulli rejected a plea deal and ultimately pled not guilty to the crime. They were later slapped with additional charges for money laundering and federal program bribery.

It was announced on Thursday that the married pair will stand trial in October 2020.

On January 21, an insider told Us Weekly exclusively that the 90210 alum’s daughters will have to testify against her if she doesn’t change her plea to guilty. Her children would be used as “star witnesses” by the United States Attorney’s Office “in hopes of securing a conviction.” The source added that “accepting a plea bargain would be the only solution” to avoid involving her daughters further.

Loughlin and Giannulli were among 50 individuals who were arrested for their alleged involvement in the bribery scandal, including Felicity Huffman. However, unlike Loughlin and Giannulli, Huffman announced her intention to plead guilty on all charges.

“I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions,” the Desperate Housewives alum said in an April 2019 statement. “I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community.”

Huffman entered her guilty plea the following month, and she was officially sentenced to 14 days in prison this past September. She completed her stint behind bars at the Federal Correctional Institution Dublin in Dublin, California, in October 2019.

