On better terms? Lori Loughlin spent quality time with her daughter Bella Giannulli following the actress’ arrest for her alleged role in a nationwide college admissions scam.

The Fuller House star, 54, beamed while warmly embracing her 20-year-old. The duo waited at a valet stand in Beverly Hills on Friday, April 5. Loughlin dressed down in a blue athleisure ensemble accented with gray sneakers, sunglasses and an orange visor. Bella, meanwhile, sported an oversized green hoodie and white tennis shoes.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were indicted in March for allegedly agreeing “to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

The When Calls the Heart alum appeared in a Boston courthouse on Wednesday, April 3, where she learned that she could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

Loughlin’s other daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli, is not speaking to her parents in the wake of the scandal, according to a source. In fact, the 19-year-old influencer feels “hurt, devastated and resentful” amid the backlash. “[Olivia] was passionate about her career, and now everything she built has imploded before her eyes,” an insider told Us Weekly. “She feels they ruined everything.”

The Full House alum has suffered other consequences too, with an insider telling Us: “Lori has felt very trapped for the last few weeks, not wanting to leave her house or go out with friends.”

The mother-daughter relationship was not always so tense. “Lori and her daughters were so close, like three best friends more than a traditional mother-daughter situation,” another source revealed. “Lori always seemed perfect. She is humble, gracious and kind and her daughters are also so sweet, friendly and well-mannered. It’s clear Lori raised them well.”

