Bel Air is considered to be one of the ritziest neighborhoods in Los Angeles, but Lori Loughlin does not have any immediate plans to take in the local sights. Instead, she is staying cooped up inside her mansion as she and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, continue to face backlash for their alleged involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal.

“Lori has felt very trapped for the last few weeks, not wanting to leave her house or go out with friends,” a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

The Fuller House star, 54, and the fashion designer, 55, were among 50 people, including fellow actress Felicity Huffman, who were charged in March in connection with the scam. The couple allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to have their daughters, Bella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19, designated as University of Southern California crew team recruits — even though they had never participated in the sport — to facilitate their admission.

Loughlin, Giannulli and Huffman, 56, are set to appear separately in court on Wednesday, April 3.

“Huffman will be able to make a comeback as her role is very small and she can, once the charges are agreed to, speak out and try to rehabilitate her family and her own image,” crisis manager Wendy Feldman predicts to Us. “Lori Laughlin is in so deep [that] I do expect prison for her and her husband. That should be a transformative experience. But she is so far from a comeback or rehabilitating her image that I do not see it happening. It will take lots of hard work, honesty and humility.”

