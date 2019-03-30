Cloudy dispositions? Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, stepped out for the first time since their arrests in connection to a nationwide college admissions scandal.

The couple were spotted in Orange County, California, on Thursday, March 28, presumably visiting relatives and friends in the area. The 54-year-old actress wore a mint green cardigan, white T-shirt, jeans and sneakers with sunglasses and a messy updo. Giannulli, 55, sported a white button-down and black pants. The duo appeared solemn throughout their stay.

Loughlin and the fashion designer were among dozens — including Felicity Huffman — who were indicted in the alleged scam. The pair were arrested earlier this month for allegedly agreeing “to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.” The duo share daughters Bella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19.

As of March 22, the girls were still enrolled at the University of Southern California despite reports that they intended to drop out. “USC is conducting a case-by-case review for current students and graduates that may be connected to the scheme alleged by the government and will make informed decisions as those reviews are completed,” the college said in a statement to Us Weekly.

In the meantime, Olivia Jade is “not talking to her parents,” according to a source. “She is still very upset at her parents,” the insider added. Though the influencer’s friends have encouraged her “not to be mad at her parents since they were just trying to do the best they could for her,” she “doesn’t listen” and “feels she is the victim.”

Another source revealed that the YouTube star has been staying with her boyfriend, Jackson Guthy, in the wake of the ordeal. “Olivia hasn’t been out with friends,” the insider noted. “She is completely in hiding right now.”

Scroll to see more photos of Loughlin and Giannulli’s outing.