Olivia Jade ‘Blames’ Her Parents for ‘Downfall of Her Career’ After Scandal

It’s safe to say there is tension at the Loughlin-Giannulli home.

As first revealed on Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, Olivia Jade Giannulli is “very upset” with her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, for affecting her career with their alleged role in the college admissions scam.

“Olivia blames her mom and dad for this scandal and for the downfall of her career,” the source tell Us, noting that that the 19-year-old influencer “was initially trying to shrug off the scandal as something that would pass after a week and she could go back to her life.”

Loughlin, 54, and Mossimo, 55, who are also parents of 20-year-old Bella, were indicted on March 12 after they allegedly paid bribes totaling $500,000 “in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC,” according to court documents. They were both arrested and each released on a $1 million bond.

In the aftermath of the scandal, Olivia, who has nearly 2 million YouTube subscribers, lost brand deals with Sephora, TRESemmé and HP. The teenager’s clothing line with online boutique Princess Polly has also been taken down.

“Now that her endorsement deals have fallen through she is very upset with her parents,” the source tells Us. “Olivia didn’t even show interest in going to college, she wanted to take time and work on her beauty career, but her parents were the ones who wanted her to get an education.”

According to multiple reports, both Olivia and Bella have opted not to return to the University of Southern California over bullying concerns. While no one in the Loughlin-Giannulli family has publicly commented on the scandal, Olivia revealed in several resurfaced YouTube videos that she had no interest in pursing a college education.

“I don’t know how much of school I’m gonna attend, but I’m gonna go in and talk to my deans and everyone, and hope that I can try and balance it all,” Olivia said in an August 2018 video, which she later apologized for. “But I do want the experience of like game days, partying … I don’t really care about school, as you guys all know.”

For more on the college admissions scandal — and all the inside details on the biggest celebrity stories and scoop this week — subscribe to the “Hot Hollywood” podcast.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!