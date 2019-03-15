Calling it quits. Lori Loughlin’s daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli, won’t return to the University of Southern California after the Full House alum and husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were implicated in a nationwide college admissions cheating scandal, TMZ reports.

According to the website, the Every Christmas Has a Story actress, 20, and the YouTube star, 19, made the decision to withdraw from the university amid bullying by their peers. TMZ also reports that Loughlin, 54, and Mossimo, 55, support their decision.

The former When Calls the Heart star, who was dropped by the Hallmark network on Thursday, March 14, was arrested on Wednesday, March 13, one day after her husband was taken into custody.

The couple stand accused of paying bribes totaling $500,000 to have Olivia, 19, and her sister Bella, 20, “designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew” to ensure their admittance to USC.

The school previously gave a statement to Us Weekly regarding the sisters’ fates at the school: “We are going to conduct a case-by-case review for current students and graduates that may be connected to the scheme alleged by the government,” USC Media Relations told Us. “We will make informed, appropriate decisions once those reviews have been completed. Some of these individuals may have been minors at the time of their application process.”

Olivia was aboard USC’s Board of Trustees Chairman Rick Caruso’s private yacht while spending time with Caruso’s daughter, Gianna, and other friends as her parents were being indicted.

The student also lost her makeup partnership with Sephora. “After careful review of recent developments, we have made the decision to end the Sephora Collection partnership with Olivia Jade, effective immediately,” a spokesperson for the beauty company told Us in a statement: The bronzer and highlighter palette she created for the company in December has been pulled from the website.

Desperate Housewives alum Felicity Huffman was also arrested over the scandal on Tuesday, March 12, after allegedly making a “charitable donation” of $15,000 to extend her daughter Sofia’s SAT test-taking time.

Loughlin and Mossimo both posted $1 million bonds the same day as their arrests, and are scheduled to appear in court on March 29.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!