When Calls the Heart is losing its leading lady. Lori Loughlin is no longer linked to the Hallmark Channel, the network announced on Thursday, March 14, just one day after the actress was arrested for her alleged involvement in a major college admissions scam.

“We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations,” Crown Media Family Networks said in a statement. “We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin including Garage Sale Mysteries, an independent third party production.”

Loughlin, 54, is currently a series regular on Hallmark’s period drama When Calls the Heart. She also has starred in all 15 Garage Sale Mystery films, which air on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel and has appeared in four Hallmark original films. When Calls the Heart will not air this Sunday, Hallmark confirmed and added they are “evaluating all creative options” when it comes to the series.

On Tuesday, March 12, Loughlin, as well as actress Felicity Huffman, was indicted in her alleged involvement in a nationwide scam. The Fuller House star and designer husband Mossimo Giannulli share two daughters, Bella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19. The pair allegedly agreed to paying bribes totaling in $500,000 in exchange for their daughters to attend the University of Southern California as recruits to the crew team, despite never participating in crew, according to court documents obtained by ABC News.

In addition to Hallmark, Hewlett-Packard, who worked with on a campaign in 2017 with Olivia Jade and Loughlin, “has removed the content from its properties,” they said in a statement on Thursday. Sephora also dropped their partnership with the social media influencer.

Last month, Loughlin opened up to Us about the family she had formed at Hallmark.

“It’s always what you dream of. It’s so great to be in season 5. I love everyone I work with. We have a real family,” she told Us Weekly exclusively. “There are many levels to it that make you happy. You’re so appreciate of the audience, you love the fact that you can bring some joy to their life on a weekly basis and then I love the fact that it’s the same cast and crew and we get together and it’s like a family.”

She then added that “nowadays and in this climate, things come and go so quickly,” so she feels extremely grateful.

