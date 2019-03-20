Lori Loughlin’s husband, Mossimo Giannulli, made light of his alleged involvement in a nationwide college admissions scam.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the fashion designer, 55, laughed off his alleged bribe to earn his daughters, Bella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19, entrance into the University of Southern California.

“Giannulli also asked [the witness] whether it was permissible to discuss his daughter’s admission with the then-USC Athletic Director, with whom he was acquainted,” the papers read. “Giannulli wrote: ‘BTW, headed to Augusta in 2 weeks with [the USC Athletic Director]. I was planning on saying nothing? Agree or okay to mention anything?’”

The person with whom Giannulli was corresponding in the November 2016 email replied, “Best to keep [the USC Athletic Director] out of it. When I met with him a year ago about [your daughter] he felt you were good for a million plus,” to which the businessman responded: “HAH!!”

Loughlin, 54, and Giannulli were among the dozens — including Felicity Huffman — indicted in the scheme. The couple allegedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

Olivia Jade and Bella reportedly will not return to USC following the scandal. According to TMZ, the sisters faced bullying from their classmates, and their parents, who married in 1997, supported their decision to leave the school.

Meanwhile, the Full House alum and Huffman, 56, were hit with a $500 billion lawsuit after news of the scheme broke.

As for how the actresses are reacting to the backlash, a source told Us that neither “knew this would become so serious. They haven’t fully grasped the extent of their alleged crimes or the possibility of prison time.”

