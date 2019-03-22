Stuck in hot water. Lori Loughlin’s “closest friends” are walking on eggshells around her in the wake of her alleged involvement in the nationwide college admissions scam.

“It’s absolutely shocking. … Nobody knew and nobody would expect this from [Lori and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli]. They are good people and it’s very sad to hear this went on. It’s disappointing,” a source exclusively reveals on the Thursday, March 21, episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast. “There’s going to be backlash and people already want to distance themselves. The fact that this was the example and life lesson they taught their daughters is just very surprising, knowing who they are.”

A second insider adds that the Fuller House actress, 54, is “absolutely devastated” over the situation “and her friends are completely shocked.”

Loughlin and Giannulli, 55, were arrested earlier this month for allegedly paying $500,000 to secure their daughters, Olivia, 19, and Bella, 20, admission into the University of Southern California as crew team recruits, although neither girl has experience playing the sport. The 90210 alum and the fashion designer were each released on a $1 million bond and are expected to appear in federal court in Boston on March 29.

“This is Lori’s worst nightmare — not only for her, but for her children and extended family,” another source discloses in the new issue of Us Weekly of Olivia and Bella, both of whom reportedly chose not to return to USC due to fears of bullying. “It’s a very scary time for them.”

Felicity Huffman also came under fire for allegedly paying $15,000 to help her daughter, Sofia, 18, take the SATs. She considered repeating the scam for her younger daughter with husband William H. Macy, Georgia, 17, but she decided not to do so. The Desperate Housewives alum was also arrested last week and later released on a $250,000 bond. She will also appear in court with Loughlin and Giannulli.

For more on Loughlin and Huffman’s alleged roles in the racketeering scam, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now, and check out the latest “Hot Hollywood” episode.

