The aftermath of the college admissions scandal hit Lori Loughlin like a ton of bricks.

“This is Lori’s worst nightmare — not only for her, but for her children and extended family,” a Loughlin source says exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

The Fuller House star, 54, and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were among the 50 people who were indicted on March 12 for their alleged involvement in the scandal. Federal authorities accused the couple, who wed in November 1997, of paying $500,000 in bribes to designate their daughters, Bella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19, as University of Southern California crew team recruits despite their inexperience with the sport.

Loughlin and fashion designer Giannulli, 55, were both arrested and are due back in court on March 29. Their daughters, meanwhile, have reportedly dropped out of USC, though a rep for the university told Us it is “going to conduct a case-by-case review.”

“It’s a very scary time for them,” a second Loughlin source tells Us about the family’s situation.

