On the outs. Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s daughter Olivia Jade is “not talking to her parents right now” following their alleged involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“She is still very upset at her parents,” the insider adds of the 19-year-old YouTube star. Despite the fact that “a lot of Olivia’s friends” are telling her “not to be mad at her parents since they were just trying to do the best they could for her,” the source notes that she “doesn’t listen” and “feels she is the victim.”

Loughlin, 54, and Giannulli, 55, were named and charged on March 12 for allegedly paying $500,000 in bribes “in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.” The Fuller House star and the fashion designer were both arrested, with each of them released on a $1 million bond.

After news broke of the scam, Olivia — who is an influencer with around 2 million YouTube subscribers — lost brand deals with TRESemmé and Sephora. Her clothing line with online boutique Princess Polly has also since been taken down.

“Olivia blames her mom and dad for this scandal and for the downfall of her career,” a source previously told Us, adding that the teenager “was initially trying to shrug off the scandal as something that would pass after a week and she could go back to her life.”

The insider added: “Now that her endorsement deals have fallen through, she is very upset with her parents. Olivia didn’t even show interest in going to college, she wanted to take time and work on her beauty career, but her parents were the ones who wanted her to get an education.”

Loughlin and Giannulli are also parents of 20-year-old daughter Bella, who attends USC with Olivia. Though it’s been reported that the sisters won’t return to the university amid bullying from fellow students, both girls are still technically enrolled at the school.

Dozens of other parents, including actress Felicity Huffman, were also outed for their alleged participation in the scam earlier this month. Loughlin and Giannulli, as well as the Desperate Housewives alum, 56, are set to appear in court on Wednesday, April 3.

