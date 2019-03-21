Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman will both separately appear before a judge on April 3, after their respective court dates for their alleged involvements in the national college admissions scandal were pushed back.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts tweeted on Thursday, March 21, that the date for the Desperate Housewives alum, 56, would be moved from March 29 to April 3.

Felicity #Huffman's initial appearance rescheduled for April 3 at 2:30 pm in federal court in #Boston #AdmissionsScam #CollegeCheatingScandal — U.S. Attorney MA (@DMAnews1) March 21, 2019

According to the Associated Press, which reported the story one day prior, the date was moved after the Oscar nominee’s Boston-based lawyer requested the delay for an out-of-town conflict.

Loughlin, 54, and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, who were also originally scheduled to appear in court on March 29, have had their court date changed to to April 3, as well.

A judge agreed to move the date on Thursday after the duo’s legal team cited scheduling conflicts, the AP reports.

Huffman stands accused of paying $15,000 to give her eldest daughter, Sofia, 18, extra time to take her SAT exams. The actress was arrested at gunpoint on March 12 and released on a $250,000 bail later that day.

“The shame and humiliation are unfathomable,” a source close to the Get Shorty vet told Us Weekly in the magazine’s new issue. “Getting arrested is the last thing she ever imagined.”

An insider also told Us that the incident has caused strife between the Cake star and her husband, William H. Macy, who has not been indicted in the incident despite allegedly participating in a consultation for the scheme. “Felicity and Bill have been arguing,” a source told Us. “The biggest concern is Felicity’s criminal case and how this is impacting their daughter.”

The When Calls the Heart alum and the fashion designer, 55, meanwhile, allegedly paid bribes totaling $500,000 for their two daughters, Bella, 20, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, 19, to be portrayed as University of Southern California crew recruits in order to facilitate their entry to the college. “This is Lori’s worst nightmare — not only for her, but for her children and extended family,” a source told Us.

The trio were among the 50 people indicted for their alleged involvement in the nationwide admissions scam.

The former Full House star was arrested on March 13, one day after Mossimo was taken into custody. Both were released on $1 million bonds.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!