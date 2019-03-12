A scary way to wake up. Felicity Huffman was arrested on Tuesday, March 12, for her alleged involvement in a nationwide college admissions scandal — and now more details about her arrest have been revealed.

According to TMZ, seven Federal Bureau of Investigation agents arrived at the Desperate Housewives alum’s Los Angeles home at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and had their guns drawn as they ordered her to surrender. Huffman, her husband, William H. Macy, and their two daughters, Sofia, 18, and Georgia, 16, were reportedly asleep at the time of the arrest.

The Cake actress was one of dozens of people — including Fuller House star Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, who supposedly took part in the scam. ABC News obtained court documents that alleged Huffman “made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000 … to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter.”

She later allegedly “made arrangements to pursue the scheme a second time, for her younger daughter, before deciding not to do so.”

Macy, 68, was seen arriving at a federal detention center in Los Angeles — where his wife was being held ahead of her court hearing — earlier on Tuesday.

Loughlin, 54, and Giannulli, 55, for their part, allegedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.” Their children — Bella, 20, and Olivia, 19 — both currently attend the University of Southern California.

The FBI’s L.A. Public Affairs specialist, Laura Eimiller, previously told Us that the Mossimo Supply Co. founder was also arrested on Tuesday. A warrant for the Full House alum’s arrest was issued as well, “but she was not” at her L.A. home.

