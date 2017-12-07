Two lookalike Lohans for the price of one! When Lindsay and Dina Lohan stepped out for Daily Mail’s holiday party in NYC on Wednesday, December 7, Stylish noticed they looked more like sisters than mother and daughter. And the Lohans aren’t the only mother-daughter duo who look and dress alike. Scroll through to more celebrity moms and kids twinning, such as Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber and more.