Lori-Loughlin-Said-She-Wasn’t-Her-Daughters’-‘Friend’-Before-Scandal

Lori Loughlin, the Full House alum allegedly involved in a nationwide college admissions scam, once told Us Weekly she tries to instill “good values” in her two children, daughters Bella Giannulli, 20, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, 19.

“I would say that I am loving but that I am firm,” the 54-year-old exclusively told Us in 2016. “I would say that … I am available, and they have access to me. I am involved, but I am not hovering. I’m there to guide. I think I’m funny, but they don’t. But I still make that joke. They kind of roll their eyes at me, but I am funny. I’m funny! And they’re like, ‘No, you’re not.’ But anyways, we have fun. We have a good time together.”

Loughlin then turned serious. “Listen, I am not their friend,” she added. “I am here. I am their mother. I’m here to guide them, and I think that is first and foremost. … Look, I try to instill good values and be a good person, and for the most part, I have to say that my girls, they are good people. They are good people. They have good hearts.”

An arrest warrant was issued for Loughlin on Tuesday, March 12, while her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, was arrested that same day. The couple allegedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC,” according to court documents obtained by ABC News.

Laura Eimiller, a specialist with the FBI, confirmed to Us on Tuesday the arrest warrant was served at the Fuller House actress’ California home earlier that day, “but she was not there.” Christina DiIorio-Sterling, a spokesperson for the United States Attorney in the District of Massachusetts, said that Loughlin was “out of the country” and was “contacted by federal authorities and told to turn herself.”

Desperate Housewives alum Felicity Huffman was also arrested as part of the investigation of the admissions scam, dubbed Operation Varsity Blues.

Us Weekly has reached out to reps for Huffman and Loughlin.

With reporting by Stephanie Webber

