Full circle. Lori Loughlin’s Full House character, Becky Katsopolis, once argued with John Stamos’ character, Jesse Katsopolis, about trying to lie to get their onscreen twins, Nicky and Alex, into a prestigious preschool.

During a season six episode of the hit ABC series titled “Be True to Your Preschool,” Loughlin’s character is shocked to find out that Stamos’ character lied about the boys’ abilities in order to secure their admission to Bouton Hall.

“On the application, I may have … embellished a little bit,” Jesse told Becky as they entered the classroom with their children. It was later revealed that the fictional musician, who said he was an ambassador, told the school that their 2-year-old sons played the bassoon and spoke multiple languages.

“The most important thing in the world right now is their education,” Jesse said. “I’m their father — if I don’t lie for them, who will?”

Eventually, Becky came clean. She told the admissions director: “He may have embellished — lied — a bit on our application.” The episode concluded with the couple deciding that Nicky and Alex don’t need to be put on a “fast track.” Becky noted: “Whatever track they’re on, they seem to be doing OK.”

The episode, which originally aired in January 1993, eerily mirrored the events of 2019. The Summerland alum, 54, was among dozens of people — including actress Felicity Huffman — who were indicted on Monday, March 12, for her alleged involvement in a nationwide college admissions scam.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.” The pair’s daughters, Bella, 20, and Olivia, 19, are currently enrolled at the University of Southern California.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s L.A. Public Affairs specialist, Laura Eimiller, confirmed to Us Weekly earlier on Tuesday that Giannulli, 55, was arrested for his alleged involvement in the scandal and a warrant for Loughlin’s arrest was also served, but she was not home at the time.

Eimiller also confirmed that Huffman, 56, was arrested as well. Per court documents obtained by ABC News, the Desperate Housewives alum supposedly “made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000 … to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter.”

The Cake actress — who shares daughters Sofia, 18, and Georgia, 20, with husband William H. Macy — allegedly also “made arrangements to pursue the scheme for a second time” to help her younger daughter get admitted into a high-profile university, but she supposedly decided “not to do so.”

