Everywhere you look, everywhere you go … social media users are reacting to Lori Loughlin’s alleged role in a nationwide college admissions scandal.

The 54-year-old’s Full House character, Aunt Becky, quickly started to trend after a warrant was issued for Loughlin’s arrest on Tuesday, March 12. According to ABC News, the Hallmark star and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

Loughlin and Giannulli, 55, are parents of daughters, Bella, 20, and Olivia, 19. Both girls are currently enrolled at the University of Southern California.

“When you gotta break aunt Becky out of jail,” one Twitter user wrote alongside a photoshopped image of Michelle (portrayed by MaryKate and Ashley Olsen) holding up two guns.

A second person created a new title card for the family sitcom, changing the name to “Big House.”

Aunt Becky's spin-off show is gonna be so good pic.twitter.com/TRr7RrWHIm — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) March 12, 2019

“About to start a GoFundMe for Aunt Becky’s legal defense under the name ‘Have Mercy,’” a third user tweeted.

Fellow actress Felicity Huffman, who was also charged for her alleged involvement in the scandal on Tuesday, did not go ignored by the Internet either.

“Lynette would totally do this in a Desperate Housewives reboot tbh,” one user tweeted.

Another person quipped, “damn Lynette Scavo just pulled the most Bree van de Kamp move ever.”

Huffman and husband William H. Macy share daughters Sofia, 18, and Georgia, 16. The American Crime star has been accused of making a “purported charitable contribution of $15,000 … to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter,” per paperwork.

Scroll through to see more reactions to the scandal:

Ah, Aunt Becky, how the tables have turned. pic.twitter.com/kohi5bpp5w — Michael Anthony Adams (@MichaelAdams317) March 12, 2019

Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin’s lawyer has released a statement: “My clients are very sorry and if they had a second chance they *long pause* WOOD not do it again.” pic.twitter.com/XmkKi4Cffi — Michael Tannenbaum (@iamTannenbaum) March 12, 2019

When you realize Aunt Becky's going to jail: pic.twitter.com/CfNJmdmrv1 — Geraldine Hermione (@Stahp4RedLights) March 12, 2019

On a special episode of Full House. Aunt Becky goes to the slammer. pic.twitter.com/qANbj2JEKw — Zack Attack (@zasportsshow) March 12, 2019

Ever since Uncle Jesse tried to help DJ cheat on the SAT we should’ve known Aunt Becky would be tempted pic.twitter.com/6Lx32IxH2J — Brian Proferes (@bproferes) March 12, 2019

When the FBI serves Lori Loughlin with a warrant pic.twitter.com/AGks2Fo7vc — Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) March 12, 2019

As Lynette Scavo and Aunt Becky were arrested for a college admissions bribery scandal, the voice of Mary Alice Young was heard somewhere in the distance, saying pic.twitter.com/P6o02782Qn — Jeffrey (@teeveejeff) March 12, 2019

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!