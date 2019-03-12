OMG

‘Aunt Becky’ Trends on Twitter Amid Lori Loughlin’s College Admissions Scandal: All the Memes

By
FULL HOUSE - Cast Gallery - August 30, 1993. LORI LOUGHLIN ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images

Everywhere you look, everywhere you go … social media users are reacting to Lori Loughlin’s alleged role in a nationwide college admissions scandal.

The 54-year-old’s Full House character, Aunt Becky, quickly started to trend after a warrant was issued for Loughlin’s arrest on Tuesday, March 12. According to ABC News, the Hallmark star and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

Loughlin and Giannulli, 55, are parents of daughters, Bella, 20, and Olivia, 19. Both girls are currently enrolled at the University of Southern California.

“When you gotta break aunt Becky out of jail,” one Twitter user wrote alongside a photoshopped image of Michelle (portrayed by MaryKate and Ashley Olsen) holding up two guns.

A second person created a new title card for the family sitcom, changing the name to “Big House.”

“About to start a GoFundMe for Aunt Becky’s legal defense under the name ‘Have Mercy,’” a third user tweeted.

Fellow actress Felicity Huffman, who was also charged for her alleged involvement in the scandal on Tuesday, did not go ignored by the Internet either.

Felicity Huffman ‘Aunt Becky’ Trends on Twitter Amid Lori Loughlin's College Admissions Scandal: All the Memes
Felicity Huffman arrives at the EMILY’s List 2nd Annual Pre-Oscars Event at the Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on February 19, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Amanda Edwards/WireImage

“Lynette would totally do this in a Desperate Housewives reboot tbh,” one user tweeted.

Another person quipped, “damn Lynette Scavo just pulled the most Bree van de Kamp move ever.”

Huffman and husband William H. Macy share daughters Sofia, 18, and Georgia, 16. The American Crime star has been accused of making a “purported charitable contribution of $15,000 … to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter,” per paperwork.

Scroll through to see more reactions to the scandal:

