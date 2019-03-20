When the heart calls to USC? Lori Loughlin “truly believed her heart was in the right place” when she allegedly arranged for her daughters to be admitted to the University of Southern California, a source reveals exclusively to Us Weekly.

“Lori is a really great mom who is completely into her kids and family life,” the source says. “She lives and breathes for her husband and children. … Her intentions were pure.”

The 54-year-old Full House alum was indicted on March 12 for her alleged role in the nationwide college admissions scam. Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli, who share daughters Bella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19, were both arrested and subsequently each released on a $1 million bond.

According to court documents, the couple allegedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

Bella, an aspiring actress, and Olivia, a YouTuber and influencer with more than a million followers, have both reportedly opted not to return to USC in light of the scandal.

“In [Lori’s] mind, the end result made everything she had to do worth it,” the source tells Us. “And she really didn’t even see it as being a huge deal.”

Another insider revealed in the new issue of Us Weekly that Loughlin and fellow actress Felicity Huffman, who allegedly made a $15,000 payment to boost her 18-year-old daughter Sofia’s SAT score, did not know the scandal “would become so serious.”

“They haven’t fully grasped the extent of their alleged crimes or the possibility of prison time,” the insider said.

Huffman also shares 17-year-old daughter Georgia with husband William H. Macy. Both women are set to appear in a Boston courtroom on March 29.

