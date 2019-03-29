Standing by Becky. Bob Saget broke his silence about Fuller House costar Lori Loughlin’s college admissions scandal to reporters after leaving Ava restaurant in Beverly Hills on Thursday, March 28.

“You know, I usually don’t do interviews on the street, but, uh, you know, you love who you love in your life,” he replied when TMZ asked if the Surviving Suburbia alum, 62, was still in Loughlin’s corner. “I just love who I love. Candace [Cameron-Bure] said it really good at the Kids’ Choice Awards — you love who you love. … Life’s complicated. I don’t like talking about it,” he admitted.

The comedian appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on March 12 — the same day the When Calls the Heart star was indicted — but did not address the scandal at the time.

John Stamos, who played the 90210 alum’s husband on the long-running series, was also asked to comment on Loughlin’s situation by TMZ on Friday, but declined to respond. “I will at some point, I’m just not ready to talk about it,” he said.

Fuller House stars Cameron Bure, 42, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber seemingly supported the Garage Sale Mystery star while accepting an award for Favorite Funny TV Show on March 23.

“You’ve been laughing alongside our family for four seasons. And this family has a lot of heart,” Barber, 42, told the crowd.

Cameron-Bure added: “And where there’s a lot of heart, there’s a lot of love. And a loving family sticks together no matter what. They stick together through the hard times, they support each other, they encourage one another, they pray for each other, and they stand by their side, no matter how tough it gets. And a loving family that sticks together also celebrates the really good times together.”

Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli are among dozens of parents that were indicted in a nationwide college admissions scandal (Actress Felicity Huffman was also among those indicted.)

The couple, are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes for their two daughters, Bella, 20, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, 19, to be falsely designated as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team in order to facilitate their admission to college.

Mossimo was arrested on March 12 and released that same day on a $1 million bond. Loughlin was arrested the following day and released that night on a $1 million bond.

The pair are scheduled to appear in court on April 3.

