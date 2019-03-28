Leaning on her loved ones. Olivia Jade Giannulli is thankful for boyfriend Jackson Guthy’s support as she deals with the backlash from her parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s alleged involvement in the nationwide college admissions scam.

“Olivia has been staying with her boyfriend in Malibu. She’s not talking to her parents right now,” a source exclusively reveals to Us Weekly. “Olivia hasn’t been out with friends. She is completely in hiding right now. Olivia is posting private Stories on her Instagram, using the only-close-friends option, to share her days on social media with her close circle.”

A second insider previously told Us that, although the beauty influencer, 19, “is still very upset at her parents,” her pals are encouraging her to forgive them: “A lot of Olivia’s friends have been telling her not to be mad at her parents since they were just trying to do the best they could for her, but she doesn’t listen. Olivia feels she is the victim.”

Loughlin, 54, and Giannulli, 55, made headlines earlier this month after they were arrested for allegedly paying $500,000 to secure Olivia and their older daughter, Bella, 20, admission into the University of Southern California as designated crew team recruits, although they never participated in the sport. The Fuller House star and the fashion designer were each released on a $1 million bond and will appear in federal court on Wednesday, April 3.

Although Bella and Olivia reportedly chose not to return to USC due to fears of bullying, the second source confirmed to Us that Olivia “is still enrolled” at the university, “but she has withdrawn physically, she’s not there.”

The social media star, who boasts more than 2 million subscribers on YouTube, has also suffered professionally in the wake of the scandal, losing brand deals with TRESemme and Sephora, as well as having her online boutique, Princess Polly, taken down.

“Now that her endorsement deals have fallen through, she is very upset with her parents,” a third insider previously told Us. “Olivia didn’t even show interest in going to college. She wanted to take time and work on her beauty career, but her parents were the ones who wanted her to get an education.”

Loughlin and Giannulli are among dozens of parents accused of participating in the racketeering scam, including actress Felicity Huffman, who will also appear in court on April 3.

